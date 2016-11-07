Jordan Pickford insists there is nothing better than his first Premier League win

Sunderland goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford has said that there is no better feeling than getting his first Premier League win, after the Black Cats' 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Doesn't get better than this

There were mountains of pressure of David Moyes' side ahead of their trip to the Vitality Stadium, with the Black Cats yet to win a game in the league, and it looked like that it would be heading the same way when Dan Gosling opened the scoring.

However goals from Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe gave them their first three points of the season, and Pickford shared his delight at picking up the win.

“There’s nothing better! I just need a clean sheet now, then I’ll be alright!," Pickford told the Chronicle. “We’re over the moon really. We stood together as a team from front to back."

"Steven Pienaar got sent off, but it just showed our willing to show grit and determination not to concede another goal, and we did that," the youngster admitted.“We were always going to be under the cosh after going down to 10 men, because it gave them momentum."

Pickford added: “But I made saves, we made blocks, and JD [Defoe] finished them off with a pen. Then we had to dig in again to get the win.”

Preparing for the next clash

Pickford and forward Duncan Watmore's focus will now be on international duty, with England under-21s taking on Italy and France in the next week.

Despite the trip, the 22-year-old said that the focus will return to the crucial clash with Hull City after the international break: “I’ve got two good U21 international games against Italy and France with England, myself and Dunc are going away on Monday."

Pickford concluded, “Then when we come back we will go straight back on the training pitch and get ready for Hull, and hopefully our first home win of the season.”

Sunderland will take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.