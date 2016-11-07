Bob Bradley left 'fuming' following Manchester United defeat

It was another poor and disappointing performance for Swansea City against Manchester United.

A 3-1 defeat and the effort put in by the squad has left Bob Bradley, "fuming" with his players, accepting that the supporters have a right to be frustrated with their team.

The final whistle was met by a chorus of boos after the Swansea faithful had spent the majority of the game chanting their displeasure at club chairman, Huw Jenkins.

Time to turn things around

The result sees the Welsh side six points adrift of safety and they were only kept off the bottom of the table by goal difference, as the pressure begins to seriously mount on Bradley and his squad.

The Swansea boss accepted the fans feelings after the game, stating that the only way to "win the supporters is to play better and take points," and acknowledged that they "didn't do enough" to accomplish that task against Manchester United.

With the current on-going crisis between the fans and the owner some results on the pitch would go a long way in alleviating some of the heat away from that situation but Bradley insists that the player's focus can only be on what they can "control" which ultimately is how they "play."

Bradley acccepts fans' frustrations

Bradley confessed he was left feeling "angry" with some of his squad who he believed showed a "lack of commitment" throughout the game, claiming Manchester had too much free space and time on the ball even though Swansea had players "close enough to get tight".

After United only managed three shots all game - all of which they scored - it was an even tougher pill to swallow, but Bradley felt they allowed their opponents the ability to "dictate the terms" which isn't something they can allow against a side with that ability.

Even though Bradley was critical of his side, he owned up and took just as much credit for the defeat and performance, admitting that when the team plays poorly the "first person" he is angry with is "himself". Now, he once again has to begin rebuilding his broken team as they continue to search for more positive results.