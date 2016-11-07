Mark Noble shares his frustration after Stoke stalemate

West Ham United captain, Mark Noble shared his frustrations as the Hammers failed to get back to winning ways on Saturday, with their 1-1 draw against in-form Stoke City.

Didn't go our way

The Hammers were looking to return to winning ways at the London Stadium, after last Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Everton. They looked to have secured the three points after Michail Antonio's header which was deflected off Glenn Whelan to give them the lead.

However a howler from Adrian gifted the Potters a point as Bojan volleyed home, and Noble shared his frustration at the result.

"We are a little frustrated,” the skipper said. “It was a goal that could have been avoided, and having managed to get ourselves in front, three points would have been massive but we didn’t come away with them."

“I’ve always said in this league that you respect the point," the 29-year-old admitted. "Obviously we’re not happy that we got a point on Saturday, but at the end of the season it could be a massive point for us."

Noble concluded, "The small margins didn’t go our way on Saturday, but we’re four games unbeaten at home and we’re looking forward.”

Feeling good

One positive from the match on Saturday was that Aaron Cresswell continued his return to full fitness. The full-back got another 90 minutes under his belt as he recovers from his knee injury that he picked up in pre-season, and the full-back said that he was feeling good but was also disappointed by the result.

“Me personally, I feel good and it’s just about getting back to fitness and I feel I am there," he said. “It was very frustrating and disappointing, with us getting the lead, but then conceding the goal in the manner that we did."

Cresswell explained, “I don’t think we were our usual selves. We managed to create enough chances to score the goals to win the game, but we didn’t manage to do that."

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.