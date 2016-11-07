West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell receives first England call-up

West Ham United have announced that full-back Aaron Cresswell has earned his first call-up for the England senior side ahead of their games with Scotland and Spain.

A great honour

Cresswell's season didn't get off to the best starts, picking up a knee injury in pre-season, but has come on leaps and bounds since his return to Slaven Bilic's side.

The full-back has thrived as a wing-back in Bilic's new 3-4-3 formation, and has earned his reward with a call-up from interim manager Gareth Southgate.

The 26-year-old has been drafted in the place of the injured Danny Drinkwater, and he shared his delight at the possibility of pulling on a England shirt.

“Of course, I am obviously delighted to receive a call-up and it’s a very proud moment for me and my family,” Cresswell told whufc.com. "It is every boy's dream to play for their country and I am looking forward to the next two weeks."

He continued:"I just want to enjoy the experience and do my best in training and, if I can do that, then I hope I can achieve my dream of pulling on an England shirt."

Can't thank the club enough

Cresswell isn't the only replacement in the side, with young Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Jordan Pickford been brought back into the side.

Cresswell has always been tipped for a call-up since arriving at the Hammers, and after speaking about joining the England squad, he praised the club and fans for their ongoing support.

"I haven't played alongside any of the other lads in the squad, but of course I have played against them all in the Premier League and they are top players," he revealed. "I am sure the training is going to be at a real high tempo and I can't wait to be part of it."

He added: "I can't thank the Club enough, particularly the fans who have been different class to me since I arrived."

Cresswell concluded: "Now, I want to go away and make them, my family, friends and everyone at West Ham proud."

England will take on Scotland in their 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Friday, November 11 with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.