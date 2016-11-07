Dimitri Payet hints at January exit after West Ham's poor start

West Ham United talisman Dimitri Payet, has hinted that he could be leaving the London Stadium in the January transfer window, after Slaven Bilic's sides poor start to the season.

Not closed the door

Payet has become one of the most sought after players on the continent, after his excellent season with the Hammers last season, and his excellent summer with France at Euro 2016.

He has also been one of the bright sparks in what has been a very poor start to the season, they looked to be on their way back to form, with three consecutive victories. However a defeat to Everton and a poor 1-1 draw with Stoke on Saturday has seen them take a step back, and Payet has hinted a possible exit from Stratford.

"We've had a very poor start," Payet told Telefoot. "Leave in January? I'm asking other questions right now but I've closed the door to nothing."

He continued: "Until now, I always chose my clubs depending on the sports project. I work like that," and admitted. "Until I can play at a level like this, it will be the case."

Payet added: "Go to PSG or Marseille? For now, they have not come to me, so I do not ask myself."

Start of a revolution

It has been a poor start in general for the club, with crowd troubles and financial issues surrounding their home, but Payet believes that the club are currently going through a revolution.

"We’ve had a very poor start,” he accepted. “We find ourselves in a difficult position. We are going to try to rapidly climb back into the top half of the table.”

“After playing for all those seasons at a mythical stadium like Upton Park, it is clear that we have made a new start at a Stadium that is much more modern.” the frenchman observed.

Payet concluded: “It is the start of a revolution at the Club and we have to get used to it and make this Stadium a strong point for us.”

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.