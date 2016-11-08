Mesut Özil reveals Arsenal were always on his radar

It’s been another season of success so far Mesut Özil at Arsenal. The German playmaker has been the centre of all things positive at the club since his emergence of form in 2014.

Signing in 2013, Özil became the most expensive German player in history, signing for a price of £42.5m. The Gunners were late to sign their man, with just half an hour remaining on deadline day when the transfer was officially announced. Despite taking their time in completing the transfer, it was revealed recently that Arsene Wenger had his eyes on Özil long before he signed on the dotted line to become an Arsenal player.

Arsenal were always the club for Özil

In a recent interview with the club, Özil revealed that he had been in contact with Wenger after the 2010 world cup in South Africa, when the then 22-year-old made a name for himself on the world stage. However, at the time, Özil opted to join Real Madrid, an opportunity that very few at his age would refuse.

“I spoke with Wenger and he wanted me at Arsenal. I said 'if I get the opportunity to change clubs, you'll be the first address for me."

Özil revealed that Arsenal were always a club that appealed to him, as he desired to follow in the footsteps of some of the clubs attacking legends: “I decided to come to Arsenal because I remember Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires, such good footballers and I wanted to be a part of that, to come to Arsenal to be successful.”

Up there with the greats

Now, the German is compared to his club idols, especially Dutch legend, and all time club favourite, Dennis Bergkamp. Following Özil’s comments, Arsene Wenger commented on his desire for Özil to follow in Bergkamp’s footsteps at the club and remain at the club for an extensive period.

“Dennis Bergkamp committed for a long period and played until he was 38. To become a legend at the club you need to stay for a long time. If you stay two years, you would not be a legend. I wish we have 10 more years of Özil,” Recalled Wenger.

With contract talks reportedly underway, everyone associated with the club will be hoping for many more years of Özil.