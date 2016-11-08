Paul Pogba vows to score more goals for Manchester United after Swansea screamer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has vowed to score more goals for the Red Devils, after his screamer in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

Adding more to the tally

A lot has been made of the Frenchman after his world record return to Old Trafford this summer, with many criticising Pogba's performances so far, as well as his lack of goals and assists. The 23-year-old was a doubt for Sunday's trip to the Liberty Stadium, having picked up a minor knock in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Pogba was on fine form, in what was an excellent first-half performance from United, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic adding the other two goals before the break. After the game Pogba praised the performance of the side, and vowed that he will look to add more goals to his record at the Red Devils.

"I think every player wanted to win this game and everyone was focused," Pogba told MUTV. "We gave it our best and gave everything, the first half was unbelievable."

The Frenchman admitted: "I have to see it again but I think this is one of the best I've scored for Manchester United."

Pogba concluded: "But I hope to score more goals to help the team and we win and win, carry on like that."

One of the best

Sunday's match saw the welcome return of Phil Jones, who made his return for his first full 90 minutes of the season. The English defender received heaps of praise for his performance, and he was full of praise for his teammate proclaiming that Pogba is world class.

"I see it in the papers time and time again; Paul Pogba this and Paul Pogba that," he said. "The guy is an unbelievable player, he's world class!"

"He needs time to settle in, the price tag isn't his fault," the defender admitted. "He's a terrific player and a great lad."

Jones concluded: "We'll see more of him this season, I'm sure."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.



