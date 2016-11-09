Alexis Sanchez talks Arsenal title chances

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has given his view on how the team can end their 12 year wait for a Premier League title.

Long time coming

During those years, the Gunners have maintained their top four status, but they have only finished in the top two on two occasions, behind Chelsea in 2005 and last season behind Leicester City.

Speaking to Arsenal player, the Chilean said he believes that the current squad are “even more determined to achieve something” this season.

“We have a great team, our ambitions are high and we want to win the league”, he said.

“We’ve got some new players and a fantastic squad. Regardless of who’s playing, we all need to be 100 per cent focused on our work with the team and the club.”

Although Sanchez, who already has eight goals to his name this season in all competitions, has started all the Gunners Premier League games this season, he believes that the strength of the teams’ bench will be an important factor as they fight for the title.

“Sometimes you might have an off day and you need a player to come off the bench and help you out, so that’s why the squad players are just as important as the starting eleven.”

The forward also highlighted the unpredictability of the squad, and how things can change throughout the season.

“An important player might get injured- someone might leave, some else might stay. It’s tough to keep it going, but if we stick together and keep putting the running in, I think this team can win it all.”

Frustration despite good start

The Gunners have been on an impressive run off form since their opening weekend defeat to Liverpool, but they have suffered some frustrating performances in recent weeks, such as the 1-1 draw in the North London derby on Sunday.

But Arsenal fans will be hoping Sanchez will be able to continue his excellent form as a central striker when the Premier League returns from the international break, as the gunners head north to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.