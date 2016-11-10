Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin ruled out until December

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin is set to be out for 3-4 weeks after suffering ligament damage against Tottenham.

The Spaniard, who has now returned to London after being withdrawn from the Spain under-21 side, is likely going to miss the rest of the November games for Arsenal, which include heavyweight ties for the North London side.

The Gunners play Manchester United at Old Trafford shortly after the international break, and Arsenal play PSG at home in the Champions League just four days later.

Bellerin could also miss games at the start of December, meaning Arsenal will be without their consistent full back for their final Champions League group stage match away to Basel, and a trip to London rivals West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Bellerin back-up

Carl Jenkinson will likely replace Bellerin in the side, with Arsene Wenger utilising the former Charlton player as a back up to Bellerin, playing Jenkinson in EFL Cup matches, and against Ludogrets.

Mathieu Debuchy is another option for Wenger, however the Frenchman has not made a single appearance for the Gunners this season, and was sent out on loan to Bordeaux in the January transfer window of this year.

November woes

This is the second injury Arsenal have suffered in this international break. Yesterday it was confirmed that Alexis Sanchez had suffered a hamstring injury whilst training with Chile, ruling the former Barcelona winger out for over six weeks.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger said: “I got a text last night [to say] that he has a hamstring injury. The team from Chile has travelled without him and they kept him to try and get him fit to play Uruguay for the second game on Tuesday night.

“I believe that with a hamstring injury we have to get access for our medical staff to the MRI scan to see what grade it is, how bad it is and make absolutely sure they don’t make any suicidal decision that could harm his future for two or three months.