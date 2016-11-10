We've had a good season, admits Charlie Daniels

Bournemouth left-back Charlie Daniels feels that the first three months of the new campaign have gone well, as the international break sees the players commute to their respective countries and take a break from the Premier League.

The Cherries lie 13th in the Premier League, just three points adrift of eighth-placed Watford, level on points with reigning Champions Leicester and two points clear of Hull City, who sit at the last relegation spot.

"We could do better" admits Daniels

The 30-year-old, who has made 11 appearances so far this season, has scored once and has assisted just as many times and played a vital role in helping Eddie Howe's men win promotion to the Premier League two seasons ago.

The Englishman told the BournemouthEcho recently: “The season’s gone well. We could do better, but we could have done worse."

Daniels insisted on staying optimistic despite conceding defeats in the last two games, as the Cherries slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Wearside and a 2-1 defeat at home to David Moyes' Sunderland. The left-back admitted that the Cherries knew that Sunderland would as they were 'fighting for their lives' at the bottom of the table, but they deserved the win at Dean Court.

He says that winning those two games could have taken the team to 'new heights'. Daniels feels that Bournemouth are looking to improve themselves and hope that they will finish in a 'better position' than they did last season.

No call-up for Daniels

An international call-up is still found wanting for Daniels, who has been a consistent performer at left-back for the Cherries and has come close to giving competition to England's first choice left-backs such as Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand.

A product of the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy, much like Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith, Daniels joined the Dean Court based club from Leyton Orient back in 2012, before making five appearances in a loan-spell in 2011.