Liverpool weighing up potential move for FC Rostov forward Sardar Azmoun

Liverpool are considering a surprise January move for FC Rostov forward Sardar Azmoun, according to various reports.

Jürgen Klopp is prioritising strengthening his attack with Danny Ings ruled out for the season and Sadio Mane to be absent for much of January due to the African Cup of Nations.

The Reds have strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in reserve to their first-choice front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho - who have helped score 30 goals in the first 11 Premier League games of the season - but Klopp believes they still need further depth up front.

The German is particularly concerned about the lack of options out wide, with Mane the club's only natural winger, and Azmoun has been eyed as a potential solution although he has played as a striker for Rostov this year.

Liverpool have reportedly watched the Iran international - dubbed the 'Iranian Messi' because of his excellent goalscoring record for his country (16 goals in 22 appearances) - for three years and kept a careful eye on him throughout the current season.

They are yet to make an official approach for Azmoun, who is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, and are only keeping an eye on his progress.

Azmoun has only struck four goals for Rostov this term, from 19 appearances in all competitions, though scored against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stages following important goals against Anderlecht and Ajax in the play-off rounds.

Reds looking at adding attackers in January

He only scored his first goal of the Russian Premier League last week, netting in Rostov's 4-1 home win over Arsenal Tula.

This is the 21-year-old's first permanent year at Rostov, who triggered a buy-out clause to sign Azmoun from Rubin Kazan in the summer.

Kazan, who Liverpool faced in the Europa League group stages last year, insisted the clause did not exist but lost their case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Liverpool are also still monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, whom they made a failed bid in the region of £11 million for towards the end of the recent summer transfer window.

The American teenager has been offered a new contract by the Bundesliga giants in an attempt to ward off any interest.

Pulisic has made made 12 appearances in all competitions this season for Thomas Tuchel's charges, following on from last term's first-team breakthrough.

The 18-year-old's current deal at Dortmund runs out in 2019, but he has yet to reach an agreement over signing a new contract.