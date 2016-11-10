Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he will fight hard for Manchester United future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has vowed to fight for his place at Manchester United despite not playing as much as he would have wanted since joining in the summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Mkhitayan 'not giving up' on his United dream

Mkhitaryan finally got some minutes on the pitch during last week's defeat against Fenerbahce in the Uefa Europa League having not played since September in the derby defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Some of the time has been due to injury but also Jose Mourinho revealed that the midfielder needed to do more in order to get back into the team but despite that, Mkhitaryan has insisted nothing will stop him achieving his dreams in England.

Speaking to reporters after being appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF in Armenia, Mkhitaryan said "it's true I get little time on the field" at United so far but he added that he is "not going to give in" as he knows if he fights hard then he will get his chances at the club.

The midfielder continued to say that he "went a long way to play for Manchester United" and even though things haven't gone to plan since his move to date he said that "nothing will prevent me from acheiving my dream." Mkhitaryan went on to say he will "not retreat, I will find my strength to reach my goal" which is the right attitude he needs in order to be a success at United.

Mkhitaryan must show Mourinho he has what it takes to be a United player

United have struggled at times already this season to score goals and that has led to many people questioning why Mkhitaryan has not been playing more than he has but there is still time for him to show everybody what he is all about in a United shirt.

Therefore, if he keeps working hard in training and impressing Mourinho there is no reason why he won't start playing if his attitude is right. With all of the tough fixtures coming up after the international break for United, Mkhitaryan should soon get a chance to stake his claim.