Heung-min Son reveals ankle problems behind goal struggles at Spurs

Heung-min Son has admitted that he has been struggling with an ankle injury which has seen his goal-scoring run for Tottenham Hotspur come to an end in recent weeks.

Ankle injury hampering Son

In September, Son scored four Premier League goals for Spurs which earned him the player of the month award, leading the line well in the absence of Harry Kane but since the last international break, the forward has failed to find the net.

The forward though has for the first time though while on international duty with South Korea, revealed that he has been playing through the pain barrier but says Spurs poor form just isn't down to him not finding the net.

Son said "it's true I've struggled after winning the award because of an ankle injury" but added that it is not "just me, the whole team is having a difficult time" which has seen Spurs not win any of their last seven games.

The forward went on to say though that while he is on international duty "your strong mindset matters more than your form" as he looks to help his side defeat Canada in a friendly on Friday before taking on Uzbekistan in their 2018 Wold Cup qualifier four days later and he added he "came here to win" with his country.

Kane will help take the pressure off Son

The key for Son now though while he is on international duty is not to make his injury even worse while playing for his country as Spurs have some really important fixtures coming up after the international break.

It will also help him now that Kane is back from injury as it means that he can go back to playing on the wing and not have the pressure of having to lead the line and the be the only player that people are backing on to try and score the goals.