Andre Ayew confident of getting back to very best ahead of Tottenham clash

West Ham United's record signing Andre Ayew has said that he is confident of returning to his best ahead of the Hammers' clash with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Getting back on track

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Ghanaian, after his £20.5million move from Swansea City this summer, however he was ruled out for four months after picking up a injury in the opening day defeat to Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has come back ahead of schedule, and made his first start since the defeat at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City. Ayew is currently captaining Ghana during the international break, but he said that he will be looking to getting back at his best.

“The fitness is coming back," Ayew told whufc.com. "I am not yet at my best, but it’s only with games that I will get back to my best."

He continued: “I more or less know the team and how we want to play, so now it’s about me getting 100 per cent fit and after that I can bring my quality to the squad."



Ayew added: “I am very confident and we have great players in the team and great management so hopefully everything will be OK very soon.”

Looking towards the big game

Slaven Bilic's side have been in a rich vein of form of late, but have slipped in the last fortnight, with the 2-0 defeat to Everton and then gifting a point to Mark Hughes' side after Adrian's error.

They will return after the international break with a big task against Mauricio Pochettino's side. Ayew shared his disappointment at the recent stalemate but insisted that they are focused on the next contest.

"OK, we are disappointed not to get the points," he said. "But we need to look at the next game coming up, prepare and try to do something there.”

The Ghanaian continued: "It’s a big game. It’s a London derby and everybody is going to be ready."

Ayew concluded: "It is going to be an important game for us.”

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.