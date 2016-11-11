Toby Alderweireld not world class, says Robbie Savage

Football pundit Robbie Savage has revealed that he doesn't believe much-praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld to be a 'world class' footballer.

Savage not a huge Alderweireld fan

Speaking in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage - who played for clubs such as Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City in an 18-year playing career - explained that Alderweireld, a vital cog in the highly-ranked Belgian national team, isn't currently amongst the top level of defenders.

Explaining that although he does like the player, believing that he's "probably the most influential member of an excellent defensive unit", Savage did state that "he didn't quite look up to that standard [world class]" during his performances at the European Championsips in France in the summer.

Many will question Savage's comments, given that Alderweireld is considered by many to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League - if not the best.

Stones has more potential according to Welshman

The Welshman, however, was sure in his comments, explaining that of the current crop in England, "John Stones has the biggest potential to graduate to world-class stature."

Interestingly, Alderweireld's Tottenham have conceded four less goals than Stones' Manchester City in the first 11 games of the Premier League season, having shipped just six goals in that time.

Spurs have missed their frontline defender recently, with Alderweireld having missed their last six games due to a knee injury. They've conceded five goals in the six games and not won following his injury, having conceded just three in six with him beforehand.

Alderweireld's injury has kept him out for longer than first anticipated, but the defender is expected to return to the fold for Tottenham's next game, a London derby against West Ham United next weekend. That would be a huge boost for the Lilywhites, who are looking to return to form having not won in seven.