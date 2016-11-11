Keira Walsh commits the next three years to Man City

Fresh off netting the winner against Brondby in a UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 16 tie, Manchester City youngster Keira Walsh has extended her deal with the club to run until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Intelligent player



Having missed the first-half of the season through injury, Walsh has continued to grow every time she’s taken to the pitch this year. Not the only player in the City side who plays in defensive midfield, Walsh has made the role her own, giving Nick Cushing no doubts as to who his regular starter in that position is. Possessing an extraordinary understanding of the game and reading play as well as anyone else in the league, Walsh has been one of the stand-outs of City’s title winning season. Completely unfazed by the occasion, Walsh has featured in two (winning) cup finals as well as all three of City’s UWCL games this season, the 19-year-old is calm and composed no matter who the opposition is.



Having only signed her first professional contract with the club last Summer, Walsh has been one of the rising stars in Cushing’s team, the City boss with no hesitation to start and put his faith in younger players (Georgia Stanway the other teenage who’s featured heavily for the Citizens this season). But with Walsh, Cushing and City get a player who plays well beyond her years, City’s defensive record this season speaks for itself and Walsh is a testament to why teams have struggled to breach the sky blue midfield.





More to come

In the press conference following City’s midweek win and after Walsh’s new deal, Cushing has continued to praise the youngster, taking about her ability to "change" and "control" games, recognising that she’s still developing and growing her game, Cushing has still referred to what she offers the team as "phenomenal". Certain there’s still more of Walsh that hasn’t been seen yet and lies in the midfielder as potential, the City boss sees his job as one of harnessing that potential and getting the absolute best out of England international and aid her progression into the England senior team.



Rochdale-born Walsh spoke of being “over the moon” about the deal, the new contract the “icing on the cake” of a not just a sterling week but that saw her "[finally] get her first goal" for the team but a historical season for the Manchester club. A City fan, Walsh can’t imagine a better club to be at, to continue to improve and evolve as a player.