Papy Djilobodji is 'not making as many mistakes as some people think', says David Moyes

Sunderland manager David Moyes has defended his £8 million summer signing Papy Djilobodji in the press today, saying that the defender is "not making as many mistakes as some people think he has.”

Moyes believes his summer signing deserves more credit

The former Chelsea defender spent last season on loan at Werder Bremen where he was one of the club's key players as they avoided relegation in the Bundesliga, but so far in his Sunderland career he has come under fire from fans who believe he is not up to the standard that the club require in order to stay in the Premier League.

Moyes has been keen to stress that this is simply not the case, saying that he believes Djilobodji has "probably been a bit under-rated" and that the defender has "played well" given the dire circumstances his side have been in this season.

"A lot of blame has been put his way but I don't think that should have been the case" said Moyes, who secured his first league win as Sunderland boss last weekend away at Bournemouth, although he was forced to watch the match from the stands after he was dismissed in the EFL Cup tie against Southampton during the week leading up to the game.

The summer signing has been unable to form a consistent partnership, with the defence being chopped and change frequently this season. (Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster)

Djilobodji's start to life on Wearside bears resemblance to past player

Moyes knows that the 27-year-old is not on top of his game yet, admitting that "he's got a long way to go but he's got better" in recent weeks. Djilobodji's slight upturn in form recently is strikingly similar to Younes Kaboul's time at the club last season, as he overcame an awful start to life in a red and white shirt to become one of the club's most important players come the end of the campaign.

Sunderland's next match is at home to fellow strugglers Hull City, and will take place at 3PM next Saturday due to this week's international fixtures that of course give Premier League players a break from their club duties.