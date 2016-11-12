Christian Eriksen believes he would have been a Premier League flop if he joined Chelsea over Tottenham

Christian Eriksen believes that he would have been a Premier League flop had he joined Chelsea instead of holding out to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen feared lack of gametime at Chelsea

The Danish midfielder turned Chelsea down as a teenager as he held out to join Spurs from Ajax in 2013 for £11 million and he has gone on to a big success so far at the club in the last few years.

His good form has made him one of the first names on Mauricio Pochettino's team sheet and he feels that if he joined Chelsea then he would have failed which is what made him choose Spurs.

Eriksen said "if I had chosen Chelsea" then he truly believes that his "situation today would be completely different" as he may not have gotten a proper chance to show what he could do at the club.

Eriksen added that "of course you never say never" to the move as he would have been "100 percent into it" had he moved to the blues but he felt that there was "more chance to fail than succeed".

The midfielder went on to say that "in Denmark you play if you were good" but at Chelsea that is always not the case and "it doesn't matter who you were" the key was to get "better every day" as it gives you the platform to show what you can do on the pitch.

Eriksen vows to start scoring goals again

Eriksen showed his commitment to the cause at Spurs after signing a new four-year deal at the club earlier in the season.

The team though have been on a bad run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last seven games in all competitions but Eriksen has vowed to start scoring goals again for the club after the international break to help the team get back on track.

The midfielder admitted that he has "lacked goals and assists" this season and that is what gets you "evaluated worldwide" but he feels "game-wise it has been slightly below average in some games" but in other games it has been "fine" but he plans to start putting in more consistent performances.