Jose Mourinho needs time at Manchester United, insists Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has said that former manager, Jose Mourinho needs time at Manchester United to build his own side.

Needs the time

It has been a so-so start to Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, after a solid beginning, the Red Devils went a month without a victory. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool and six off the Champions League positions.

The Red Devils went into the international break on a high, with their 3-1 victory over Swansea City. Drogba was brought to England by Mourinho back in 2004, and the Ivorian has stated that his former coach needs time to create his side at Old Trafford.

“He’s not a has-been," he said. “I think that it’s a very big challenge for him. I think he has to take some time to build a team.”

Looking to success

One of the biggest fiascoes so far in Mourinho's tenure has been the situation surrounding Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The winger has been practically frozen out since his move from Borussia Dortmund. The 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce was the Armenian's first start since early September, but he said that he is determined to succeed in Manchester.

"Today I don't have enough playing time," he told Sky Sports. "So I have to do my best so the coaching staff give me the chance to play."

He continued, "I saw the move to Manchester United as an opportunity to grow as a player and as a person."

Mkhitaryan concluded: "The EPL is the best league in the world and it gives me something different, a new challenge. I think I can become stronger by playing there."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.