Manchester United can still win the Premier League, insists Jesse Lingard

Manchester United youngster, Jesse Lingard has stated that Jose Mourinho's side can still win the Premier League title, despite their poor start to the season.

Got the players

Optimism was high amongst the Old Trafford faithful this summer, with the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho and four key signings, including the world record return of Paul Pogba.

However despite a strong start to the season the Red Devils have somewhat faltered, with the side currently sitting eight points behind leaders Liverpool, and six outside the Champions League positions.

They went into the international break on a high with the convincing 3-1 victory over Swansea City, and despite the gap between them and the top, Lingard insisted that Mourinho's side can still win the league.

"The players that have come in can help a lot," he said. "We're still getting to know each other better, to learn off each other week in, week out."

The 23-year-old stated: "But with the four signings we've made, I think we have a strong enough squad to win the league this season."

"The mentality of wanting to win has come into my game more," Lingard added. "Before games, my first thought was to play well but often if you get the win, the performance will come with it."

Making us more stable

A lot of criticism has been aimed at the world's most expensive player since his return from Juventus. However the Frenchman showed his class with his opening goal against Bob Bradley's side, but Lingard has insisted that he has had a big impact on the side.

"When we won the FA Youth Cup [2011], he was consistent all through the rounds, playing very well," he said. "He made our team more stable, sitting in front of the back four and dictating the play."

The England international continued: "He went on to win trophies [with Juventus] and obviously he's looking to win more with United now he's back."

Lingard concluded, "We have a good bunch of lads, with good team spirit, and I think that can take us to the top this season."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm gmT.