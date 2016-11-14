Manchester United International Watch: Memphis stars alongside Blind

Both Daley Blind and Memphis have had difficult starts to life under Jose Mourinho, especially the latter, but all problems at club level seemed to be forgotten as both men played a part to help the Netherlands moved within three points of top spot in Group A behind France.

Memphis changes game for Netherlands

Memphis had to watch the first half from the bench, his primary position so far this season, where Arjen Robben gave the away side a deserved lead before Maxime Chamot brought Luxembourg level with a late penalty. After replacing the goalscorer Robben at the break, Memphis changed the game completely in the Netherlands favour and nodded home a smart header from a Daley Blind cross from the left on 58 minutes to restore his country's lead.

It got better for the young winger though when Southampton's Virgil van Djik was brought down on the edge of the area five minutes from the final whistle and Memphis stepped up to do what he was famous for in his PSV Eindhoven days, free-kicks. He bent his effort up and over the Luxemburg wall to seal the victory and achieve his first ever international brace, he'll be hoping Mourinho saw his performance instead of getting carried away at the tennis after being pictured watching the ATP Tour Finals in London.

Blind plays 90 minutes

Daley Blind completed the full 90 minutes at left-back for his father's team, a position that he's been made very familiar with during his stint at Manchester United. He had quite a solid game and also assisted Memphis' first goal with a superb cross, however, he did get booked on the hour mark for a bad challenge.

The Dutch defender also made a bit of history last night because it was his 42nd international appearance for the senior team, that means he's now level with his father and current manager Danny Blind. Memphis also broke a record during the game last night by scoring twice off the bench, the last man to do that for the Netherlands was Manchester United's own Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2001.