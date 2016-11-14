Swansea's stars on international duty: How did they do?

After the run of horror form for Bob Bradley’s side the international break was seen by some as a welcomed respite.

With nearly two weeks between Swansea’s last league game against Manchester United and their next game with Everton on Saturda,y Bradley has had plenty of time to get his thoughts together and strategize a return to form. But in that preparation the former U.S men’s Soccer team boss has been without some of his main men with Leroy Fer, Lukasz Fabianski, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Neil Taylor, Ki Sung-Yueng, Stephen Kinglsey and Alfie Mawson all absent due to international duties, let’s see how the fared.

Neil Taylor

Taylor played 90 minutes in Wales’ World Cup Qualifying group clash with Serbia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday evening.

He, along with the rest of the squad were left dejected after Wales who were leading for the majority of the game fell to a late Aleksander Mitrovic equaliser in the 86th minute.

Taylor who has struggled this season to tie down the left back position at Swansea did ok at times, clearing a certain goal when he chested away a Branislav Ivanovic header as well as committing to some hefty tackles throughout, but was sometimes left exposed and possibly could have done more to prevent the cross leading to Serbia’s late goal.

Rating: 6/10

Lukasz Fabianski

The Polish stopper also played 90 minutes over the weekend when his country played Romania in a World Cup Qualifier in Bucharest.

Fabianski, who is considered a fan favourite at the Liberty Stadium helped his side stay top of Group E after keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win.The high intensity game was brought to a standstill when a home fan aimed a flare at Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski leaving him needing treatment.

The stopper did well to stay alert and save the few shots he had to throughout the game.

Rating: 8/10

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea’s key man Gylfi Sigurdsson had seemed to carry club form into internationals after a game that the Icelandic’s would like to leave in the past.

Although playing the full game the Swans’ number 23 failed to muster up any major chances for himself or his teammates with Iceland failing to register a single shot on target in the 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday.

Croatia and Inter Milan Forward Ivan Pericic was given his marching orders in the dying embers of the game, yet it was not enough time for Sigurdsson and his teammates to capitalise on the man advantage.

Iceland can still qualify after managing to get seven points on the board in the three games previous to this Croatia encounter, with England's conquerors at Euro 2016 now third in World Cup Qualifying Group I.

Rating: 5/10

Remaining Swans International’s

Leroy Fer – On the bench along with former Jack, Michel Vorm but both were unused as Holland overcome Luxembourg 3-1 in World Cup Qualifying

Alfie Mawson – Unused sub in England U21’s 3-2 victory over Italy at St Mary's on Thursday Night.

Ki Sung-Yueng – Not in South Korea’s matchday squad for their recent 2-0 victory over Canada as he joined a host of key players who were rested for the fixture.

Stephen Kingsley – Made the bench at Wembley for Scotland’s World Cup Qualifier against England but was not called upon.