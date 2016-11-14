Simone Zaza: Leaving West Ham in January would be a personal failure

West Ham United loanee Simone Zaza, has stated that if he were to leave the Hammers in the January transfer window, it would be a "personal failure."

Far from a good start

There was some optimism surrounding the loan move of Zaza from Juventus in the summer, however the Italian along with fellow loan striker Jonathan Calleri, has failed to live up to expectations.

Zaza has yet to score after nine appearances for the Hammers, and his future at the London Stadium is very much hanging in the balance with a permanent £20 million deal triggered if he makes another five appearances.

This has led to rumours of an exit in the January transfer window, with Napoli reportedly interested in the 25-year-old's services. But the striker stated that if he were to leave West Ham then it would be a personal disappointment for him.

"Napoli are a great team and I have already been fortunate enough to play for Juventus," Zaza told Italian TV. "So I am proud of that but I am focused on breaking my duck and playing well."

He stated: "West Ham are my current club and it would be a personal failure if I was to leave now.”

Getting through a rough patch

Despite his poor form, he was called into action by Italy manager Giampiero Ventura for their recent qualifier with Liechtenstein and friendly with Germany. Zaza showed what he can do, coming off the bench to score in Saturday's 4-0 win.

Zaza praised his international manager for showing faith in him, and was determined to carry his goalscoring into his domestic game.

“I did not expect to be called up, there’s no point being hypocritical about it," the 25-year-old stated. "I needed this boost and I am happy."

“It means the coach believes in me, but yes, it was unexpected," he admitted. "I am coming off a period that has not been positive."

Zaza concluded: "But I’m trying to give my best to prove what I am worth. I hope this spell passes as soon as possible.”

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.