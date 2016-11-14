2016-17 Primera Division Week 10: The Title Race Tightens

The top two draw

Relegation-battling Betis picked up an astonishing 1-1 draw with the leaders FC Barcelona – the first points Barcelona had dropped this season.

Things started perfectly for Barcelona, who took the lead in the 13th minute through a thunderbolt strike from Olga Garcia. A throw-in found her on the left side of the box, and she let the ball bounce before twisting her body to launch a shot that looped over the surprised Betis' keeper.

Barcelona had chances to further extend their lead with Jennifer Hermoso missing what was nearly an open goal after lovely play from Ange N'Guessan, before a mazy run from 21 saw her only denied by a decent save. Ange N'Guessan also had a goal disallowed for offside.

But Betis equalised in the second half when Claudia Roldan's early cross picked out Paula Moreno in the box, and her diving header found the bottom corner with a degree of accuracy that gave the keeper no chance.

Barcelona could have scored a winner but once again, Hermoso was denied by a good reaction save from close range.

Embed from Getty Images Olga Garcia's screamer put Barcelona in front. Photo: Alex Capparros/Getty Images

Valencia dropped their first points at home this season as they drew with second-placed Athletico Madrid.

It was a game that fitted the cliché of 'a game of two halves' with the visitors dominating the first half. They took the lead in the 32nd minute when Amanda Sampredo reacted to a rebound and her shot gave the Valencia keeper absolutely no chance.

But in the second half, Valencia pulled a goal back through Mari Paz's header.

Levante take advantage

Levante picked up a 2-1 win against Oiartzun KE, to move joint second – only just behind Athletico Madrid on goal difference.

After a goalless first half, Levante took the lead in the 46th minute. Mariajo Rocafull's long ball picked out Maria Jose Perez who found the back of the net. Oiartzun could have equalised minutes later, but Carolina González's shot just went wide.

And in the 78th minute, Oiartzun equalised when substitute Jone Bilbao's accurate shot picked out the bottom right corner.

But in the final minute of second-half stoppage time, Levante scored the winner when Olivia Oprea scored from close range.

Espanyol move off the bottom

Espanyol moved off the bottom of the Primera Division with a 2-0 victory over Santa Teresa – there first win of the season.

Despite Alba Pomares, Cristina Baudet and Pilar Garrote coming close, it would take until the 79th minute for the home side to make the breakthrough when Elisa Del Estal Mateu scored from the corner. And then, just four minutes before full time, Espanyol got the second goal they needed to secure the win through Anair Lomba Álvarez's header.

Athletic pick up vital win

The 2015-16 champions Athletic Club overcame fifth-placed UD Granadilla Tenerife Sur to close the gap to their opponents to just three points. Athletic took the lead in the 21st minute when Elixabet Ibarra's cross picked out Ainhoa Vicente Moraza scored at the far post. It would take until the 81st minute for the home side to double their lead through Erika Vázquez's stunning strike.

Embed from Getty Images Erika Vazquez's stunning strike secured three points for Athletic Club. Photo: Lars Baron/FIFA

Other relegation battles

Fundacion Albacete lost 3-2 to Zaragoza CFF in a rollercoaster match. Albacete had a chance to take the lead In the 10th minute with Natalia Cebolla brought down Sara Monforte in the box, but the Zaragoza keeper Mariajo made the save.

But six minutes later, Albacete did take the lead when they took advantage of a defensive mixup between Mariajo and Minori Chiba allowed Alicia Muñoz to score.

A tactical change for Zaragoza saw them move to a 4-3-3 formation and this helped them find the equaliser in the 30th minute. Monforte's through-ball sent Nuria Mallada through on goal and although her initial effort was saved, she scored from the rebound. Three minutes later, Marta Cardona put Zaragoza into the lead.

Two minutes into the second half, Albacete equalised through Tomo Matsukawa's free-kick. But in the 56th minute, Zaragoza retook the lead with what proved to be the winner. Clara Martinez's shot was blocked by a defender, but Mallanda reacted quickest to convert the rebound.

Real Sociedad moved up into tenth place with a 2-0 win over UD Tacuense. After a goalless first half, Sociedad took the lead in the 46th minute through Leyre Fernández after a nice bit of skill from the scorer to make room in the box. They doubled their lead through Ane Etxezarreta's stunning volley to secure Real Sociedad's first away win of the season.

Sporting moves up to seventh

Sporting Club Huelva fought from behind to beat Rayo Vallenco 3-1. Rayo took the lead in the 12th minute through Natalia Pablos' penalty. The visitors' lead would only last 14 minutes through their own penalty, converted by Anita Hernandez.

Just one minute into the second half, Sporting took the lead through Vera Djatel. Although Sporting had the better of the second half, it would take until the 92nd minute for them to get their third and crucial goal through Jenny Benitez.