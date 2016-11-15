Bobby Mimms named new Hull City Goalkeeping Coach

Following the departure of Gary Walsh to Aston Villa, Mike Phelan has turned to experienced campaigner Bobby Mimms as his new Goalkeeping Coach.

Mimms comes with a healthy background

The former Premier League winner has extensive knowledge of the English game after a successful playing career that is being followed by a glowing and varied coaching CV.

Mimms played 477 games in a 20-year career, most notably for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers where he was part of the 1995 Premier League winning team. Following a brief spell with Mansfield Town at the turn of the Century, Mimms hung up his gloves and went down a coaching path.

That route began back at Blackburn before Mimms went on to work with goalkeepers at Oldham Athletic, Bahrain, West Ham United, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers. New Hull Assistant Manager Neil McDonald clearly values his input, with Mimms working with his fellow coach at three of those six teams.

Embed from Getty Images Mimms is beaten in the 1986 FA Cup Final | Photo: Getty images / David Cannon

"I'm pleased to be here"

Mimms stated Phelan and McDonald's drive and ambition as a key reason behind his decision. The 53-year old admitted “I’m pleased to be here and delighted to have joined a club that is looking to progress in the Premier League".

After joining senior goalkeepers David Marshall, Eldin Jakupovic, Allan McGregor and Dusan Kuciak in training for the first time on Monday, Mimms set his sights towards a crucial return to action for Hull after the international break at the weekend. He explained “I’m looking forward to working with Mike Phelan and the rest of the coaching staff here, and look forward to Saturday’s game at Sunderland".

Mimms will have the spotlight focussed upon him immediately, with the Tigers shipping more goals than any other side in the Premier League so far this season. Hull sit 18th in the league having conceded 24 goals in 11 top flight games.