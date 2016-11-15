Trent Arnold looking to emulate 'best right-back in the country' Nathaniel Clyne

Liverpool youngster Trent Arnold says he is working every day to prove to Jürgen Klopp that he is ready to do a job for the club.

The 18-year-old said that he looked up to the example of Nathaniel Clyne, who he described as the best right-back in the country, but that at the moment he is not thinking about ousting him from the starting eleven.

Arnold, who recently signed a long-term contract with the club, spoke exclusively to VAVEL UK in the aftermath of England U19s' 2-0 victory over Greece U19s, which saw them progress to the next phase of qualifying for the European Championships in Georgia next year.

He opened the scoring with a cool penalty in the first half after good work from Arsenal's Chris Willock, his third goal in two games after a brace against Wales U19s over the weekend.

England improving with every game

"Obviously I'm happy [with the goals]," he said. "I like to think of myself as an attacking full-back and I'm trying to add goals to my game. I've scored a couple this season, so I'm happy with that."

"Every game that we play together we're getting better, getting stronger as a team and I think that that showed in our performances this week."

England started the qualifying phase well with a win over Luxembourg U19s, but defeat to Wales on Saturday had put their progression in jeopardy.

However, a polished performance against the Greeks was enough to see them through as group winners, and Arnold was clear that they had saved the best until last.

"The Luxembourg game wasn't our best performance but we got the result and then the Wales game was one where it never really went our way but we still performed well. We went forward quite well but I think that this was our best of the tournament."

Klopp has faith in youth - Arnold

Arnold then spoke on his new contract at Anfield, reflecting back on his recent debut at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.

"It's really good, because I made my debut a couple of weeks ago as well so it shows the manager has trust and that's the main thing for young players, to know that the manager will trust you and that if you're good enough, you're old enough to go out and do a job.

"I believe he [Clyne] is the best right-back in the country, but right now I'm just focused on trying to work hard every day and get on his level rather than thinking about where I am in terms of backup, third- or fourth-choice right-back.

"I'm working every day to try and get to his level and try to get that number-one right-back spot."