Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney withdraws from England squad due to injury

England captain Wayne Rooney, has withdrew from Gareth Southgate's side and returned to Manchester United, with a minor knee injury.

Pushing it fine

Rooney returned to Three Lions starting XI on Friday in their 3-0 win over Scotland, having been dropped by Southgate for the previous fixture in the goalless draw with Slovenia.

However the captain sat out of Monday's training session, he was set to be rested for the upcoming friendly with Spain, but has been allowed to return to Manchester for further assessment.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will take over the captain's armband for Tuesday's friendly, while the 31-year-old will face a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with Arsenal.

Moving stateside

Rooney has had a pretty poor start to the campaign by his high standards, with manager Jose Mourinho freezing him out over the past few weeks.

This has led to a possible exit for the forward, with it been revealed that he was approached for a move to China this summer, and it is now coming that there is interest from Stateside.

The likes of David Beckham, Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have all success in the MLS, and Los Angeles FC owner Tom Penn has declared his interest ahead of his side's debut in two seasons time.

"Wayne Rooney is an example of the caliber of player we are looking to bring to LA FC," Penn told ESPN FC."He is one of 10 names we are looking at, but we are a long way from signing anybody up right now."

"We are still 18 months away from our first MLS game," he admitted. "So we will see if players of Rooney's status and reputation are interested."

Penn concluded: "But LA FC is a club with the ambition to match its surroundings, so it is important for us to attract players with a global reputation."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.