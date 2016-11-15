Harry Winks driven on by Spurs' previous academy successes

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks has revealed that he's inspired to further his career by other successful players that have come through the London club's academy.

Having emerged from the academy to feature more prominently in Mauricio Pochettino's first team plans this season, Winks is looking to continue pushing forward just like those that have come before him.

The obvious example to look at is Harry Kane, who has won two consecutive Premier League Golden Boot awards after coming through the Lilywhites' academy, but they've also brought through the likes of Steven Caulker and Jake Livermore in the last decade.

Winks inspired by academy talents

Speaking to the club's official website, midfielder Winks explained because "everyone who has come through the academy has done so well, it inspires us to get to their level."

He went on to praise the coach that is looking to take him to the next level, Pochettino, saying how 'brilliant' it is to "have a manager like the gaffer we have here, who gives us opportunities and believes in us." He did though add that nothing was given, and all the young players at Spurs need to "work hard" in order to get to the platform provided by the club.

Winks seems likely to be handed more opportunities to continue progressing at Tottenham this season, having already made eight first team appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, including Premier League and Champions League debuts.

His next chance could come sooner than expected, possibly in Saturday evening's Premier League match against West Ham United. With Toby Alderweireld still struggling with a knee injury, Eric Dier could be forced to continue in defence, leaving Winks with the possibility of playing alongside Victor Wanyama in midfield if Mousa Dembele is ruled out. The Belgian left his international squad prematurely earlier this week, and is a doubt for the derby match.