West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has no intention of selling Dimitri Payet

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan, has stated that they will not be leaving the Hammers, after rumours of a exit in the January transfer window.

Here for years to come

The 29-year-old has been the talisman in Slaven Bilic's side, since his £10.75m move from Marseille in June 2015. The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances so far,which earned him a new five-and-a-half year deal back in February.

His star continued to rise this summer, with his performances with France during their run to the final of Euro 2016. However it hasn't been the best starts to the season for the Hammers, and Payet told Telefoot last week that he has "closed the door to nothing" in terms of a exit.

However Sullivan turned down such a transfer, and said that he expects Payet to be a Hammer for years to come.

He told whufc.com: "Dimitri has had an outstanding year and has become a vital player for France and I am so proud that he is a West Ham player."

"Dimi signed a new long-term contract in February," Sullivan stated. "Pledging his future to this club, and it is very much our intention that he remains with us for years to come."

One of the best

Payet has continued his magic this season, with his rabona assist for Michail Antonio in the 4-2 loss to Watford, and his solo goal in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Bilic will be hoping that he can turn on the magic when they take on bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and was given a boost by teammate James Collins, who stated that he is one of the best players he's played with.

“Dimi is a tremendous player," Collins stated. "What he did for West Ham last season was fantastic and he was the catalyst for everything we did."

He continued: “He makes other players around him more confident and then what he did for France during the summer took him to another level."

“If I am honest I didn't know too much about him when he first came," Collins admitted. "But when I saw the things he could do, I knew he was a special player.”

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.