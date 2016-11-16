Adam Lallana doubtful for Liverpool's trip to Southampton

Jürgen Klopp is sweating on the fitness of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana ahead of the Reds' trip to Southampton this weekend.

The 28-year-old was in action for England against Spain on Tuesday night, scoring a penalty early on in the game - his third goal in as many international games.

Thiago challenge forces Lallana off for England

Having put Gareth Southgate's men ahead, Lallana was forced off before the conclusion of the first half with a groin problem sustained as a result of a challenge from Bayern Munich's Thiago, and was forced to watch on as his side surrendered a 2-0 lead in the dying minutes.

The result won't be the biggest concern for Lallana, given the nature of the friendly match, however he will be worried by the fact that he's now a doubt for Liverpool's away game at St Mary's on Saturday.

How would Klopp replace Lallana?

Lallana will be assessed by Liverpool's medical team on Wednesday, but given the game is now less than 72 hours away, any sort of injury could see him reduced to at least a bench role.

Losing Lallana for the trip to his old stomping ground would be a bitter blow for manager Klopp, who has given Lallana minutes in every Premier League game so far this season, rewarding him for some outstanding form.

However, the German does have a wealth of options at his disposal should the attacking midfielder be ruled out. Daniel Sturridge could come into the starting line-up, dropping in-form Philippe Coutinho back into midfield.

However, the most likely option is for Georginio Wijnaldum to step in for him, lining up alongside Emre Can and Jordan Henderson in midfield. Marko Grujic and Kevin Stewart are other options, however a start for either would be a surprise.