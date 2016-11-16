Papy Djilobodji eyeing success in the Premier League with Sunderland

Sunderland AFC defender Papy Djilobodji has admitted that he has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League, but is eyeing success with the Black Cats.

Whole different game

Some eyebrows were raised this summer when David Moyes splashed out £8million on the 27-year-old from Chelsea.

However, he has struggled so far on Wearside along with the team, and has received some criticism from fans and pundits alike. But, the Senegalese performed well during their 2-1 win over Bournemouth, and the defender said that despite the tough start he is looking to be a success with the Black Cats.

“It’s a lot more testing than I had expected or known, especially from having played in France or Germany,” Djilobodji told The Chronicle.“It’s the first time I’ve spent any time playing in England, and I do feel that the game is different here."

“I’ll try to work on all these things to be able to succeed in the Premier League," the defender stated. "It’s a bit of everything that you have to get used to."

“When you haven’t played in a league before, or even known a league very well, it’s always more difficult to adapt," Djilobodji admitted. “But with a lot of effort and work, I’ll continue to get used to things and improve."

Changed the mood in the camp

Sunderland managed their first win of the season before the international break. Goals from Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe gave them the three points at the Vitality Stadium.

They face another crucial clash this Saturday when they welcome Mike Phelan's Hull City side to Wearside and Djilobodji said that their win over the Cherries has boosted the side.

“Hopefully Bournemouth will be the start of our season and we will do everything we can to make that so," he said. “I think it’s definitely changed [the mood] in the sense that you do feel a little bit more confident."

Djilobodji concluded: “Every day in training, people try to give their best and I really hope we will be able to win against Hull.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 3pm BST.