West Ham's Aaron Cresswell shares delight after making England debut

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell has said that it was a "dream come true" after he made his England debut during Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Spain.

Delighted to pull on the shirt

Cresswell became the 40th Hammer to make his debut in an England shirt in Tuesday's contest. The 26-year-old came on in the 79th-minute for Danny Rose, after goals from Adam Lallana and Jamie Vardy had put the Three Lions ahead.

Late goals from Iago Aspas and Isco denied Gareth Southgate's side victory, however, despite the result, Cresswell shared his delight at pulling on a England shirt for the first time.

"I was obviously delighted, as it is a dream come true," Cresswell told whufc.com. "It is something I've always wanted to do and I've achieved it."

"Ever since I started playing football as a little boy, this is what I wanted to do," the full-back proclaimed. "And to do it at Wembley in front of 84,000 fans, I can't speak any higher of it."

Very well deserved

It has been a great return to form for the full-back, having just returned from his pre-season injury in the win over Crystal Palace.

Cresswell has thrived as a wing-back in Slaven Bilic's new 3-4-3 system, and the Croatian coach was full of praise for his defender.

“I am very proud of Aaron and he deserves it after the way he performed last season," Bilic said. "It was not just people at West Ham saying it, but a lot of people outside the Club."

“He has now come back from injury which was the first major injury of his career and he came back really good," the coach stated. "He is playing very well and we are delighted that he got a call-up to the England squad."

“For me he is one of the best left backs in the Premier League," Bilic concluded. "The way he trains is fantastic and he is a great professional. He always gives his best and has improved a lot on his defending."

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.