Eagles Joe Ledley and Wayne Hennessey feature for Wales in World Cup qualifier

Crystal Palace’s Welsh contingent midfielder Joe Ledley and goalkeeper Wayne Hennassey both featured during their nations' frustrating international break.

After their fantastic first European Championship back in the summer, where they reached the semi-finals, Wales have endured a tough start to their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In their only game during the international at the break at the Cardiff City Stadium, Ledley featured for 85 minutes and Hennassey played the full ninety as the Dragons were held to a 1-1 draw with Serbia, ranked 43rd in the world.

Superstar Gareth Bale gave the hosts the lead after half an hour when forward Hal Robson-Kanu did excellently to win the ball back before squaring to Bale who fired a shot into the net.

Bale then hit the post before Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home moments later with five minutes of normal time to go.

After the final whistle, Ledley said: “You want to take the three points, we fought well today but credit to Serbia. We are still undefeated, let’s keep positive.”

String of draws leave Wales in tough spot

The result leaves Wales third on 6 points in group D, trailing Serbia by two points with the Republic of Ireland topping the group, with first place only qualifying automatically.

Despite remaining unbeaten after four games, Wales have only taken three points on one occasion so far since the Euros, in a 4-0 victory over Moldova.

In the the next two games, Wales were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw with Austria in Vienna before a disappointing draw 1-1 with Georgia, ranked 122nd in the world, back in October.

They have now equalled their longest winless streak in competitive fixtures since Chris Coleman took charge back in September 2013.

Coleman side’s next fixture comes in March next year when they travel to Aviva Stadium to face the republic of Ireland.