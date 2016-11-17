Memphis Depay should leave Manchester United, urges former PSV coach

Former PSV Eindhoven coach Ernest Faber has urged his former player Memphis Depay to leave current club Manchester United, after been heavily linked with a loan move to Everton.

Too talented to sit on the bench

There was lot of hype surrounding Depay after his initial £25m move in 2015, but he has failed to live up to the price tag.

His first season ended in disappointment, with two goals and no assists. This has been no better recently, playing 20 minutes so far in the current season, from four substitute appearances under manager Jose Mourinho.

This has led to heavy speculation of the 22-year-old making a move from Old Trafford in the January transfer window.The Dutchman has been heavily linked to a Premier League rival in Everton, and his former coach has urged to make the move from the Red Devils.

“The transfer to Manchester United, he earned all through hard work himself, but he is now at an age when he should play more,” said Faber. “His talent is never lost, but you have to play football to continue to develop."

"Memphis is too talented to sit on the bench," the Dutch coach stated. "Everton has, with Ronald and Erwin Koeman, trainers who know him from the Dutch league, they know how he is."

Faber concluded: "That can be a big advantage."

Like to have him in the team

A move to Goodison Park would offer first-team football, that the winger desperately needs. He showed his talent during the recent international break, and Ronald Koeman stated that he would like to bring Depay to Merseyside.

"I would like to have him," he stated. "I think he is an interesting player."

Koeman concluded: "He has great individual qualities. He just needs to play games."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.