Lynden Gooch believes that he can progress under David Moyes

Sunderland AFC youngster Lynden Gooch, has said that he believes that he can progress at the Stadium of Light, under the guidance of David Moyes.

Putting belief in us

The young American forward has been one of the highlights of what has been a abysmal start to the campaign for the Black Cats, the Californian native hasn't looked back since his Premier League debut in the opening day defeat to Manchester City. He has gone on to make another ten senior appearances since then, and has even made his senior debut for Jurgen Klinsmann's United States.

Sunderland look to be on the up, having recorded the worst start in Premier League history. They managed a 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the international break, and ahead of a crucial clash with Hull City, Gooch believes that himself and the side will improve under the watch of Moyes.

“Results haven’t gone the way we’d hoped but the manager has put a lot of belief into us and we still feel that, little by little, we’re improving, gradually moving in the right direction,” Gooch told The Guardian. “The manager wants us to keep the ball, pass it and play good football and that’s my game."

"That’s how I’ve been taught to play all the way through the academy and it’s helping me now," the American added. "I feel that, under David Moyes, I can keep progressing.”

Not getting what they deserve

Gooch has been with the Black Cats since the age of 10, and is one of a handful of bright talents currently coming through at the Academy of Light. Gooch admitted that he loves life in the North East, and stated that the club aren't doing well enough, despite their history and loyal fanbase.

"I’d love to stay a Sunderland player for a very long time," he said. "I’ve been here since I was 10 and this club has given me an awful lot. I’ve made friendships I’ll have forever.”

“We know it’s hard for the people of Sunderland to be bottom of the Premier League – and especially when Newcastle are doing so well in the Championship,” the 20-year-old admitted. “This is a massive club with a massive fanbase and we’re not doing well enough."

"We’ve got amazing facilities, an amazing stadium and we’ve got to do better for the city," Gooch concluded. "Our home crowds are averaging well over 40,000 but the fans aren’t getting what they deserve.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 3pm BST.