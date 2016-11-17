Alvaro Arbeloa looking to help team-mates ahead of Tottenham clash

West Ham United full-back Alvaro Arbeloa, has stated that he is looking to help his Hammers team-mates, and coach Slaven Bilic, ahead of a tough run of games.

Looking to help the team

Hammers fans were excited when they former Real Madrid man signed on deadline day, however he has failed to really make his impact on the side, with just three appearances so far.

The Spaniard has been kept out the side in recent weeks, with Bilic's switch to a 3-4-3 system involving wing-backs. The Hammers face a tough run of games with this weekend's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, followed by Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the coming weeks, and the 33-year-old has said he will be ready to be involved.

“I want to help my team-mates," Arbeloa told whufc.com. "The coach and I am giving my best in every training session."

“Hopefully I will get the chance to play soon," he stated. “The most important thing is we need the points and we need to win games."

The Spaniard added: "We now have five very tough games but all of us believe we can win games and that is the most important thing."

Got a good squad

Arbeloa is one of the most decorated defenders in recent times, especially with his national side Spain, with Arbeloa been a part of that excellent side which won the World Cup and two European Championships.

The Spanish were in London this week to take on Gareth Southgate's England. The match saw a boost for West Ham with Aaron Cresswell's debut, the match ended 2-2 and Arbeloa was impressed with what he saw from the Three Lions.

“England have a very good squad and I think they could do very well in the next World Cup," Arbeloa proclaimed. “England made a lot of changes in the second half and Spain obviously scored two goals right at the end but I still thought England played really well."

He concluded: “Of course I miss being there because I have great memories with the national team, but I am now supporting them.”

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.