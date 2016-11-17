UEFA Women’s Champions League - Round of 16, second leg round-up: Big guns through to last eight

Lyon, Rosengård, Fortuna, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and PSG make up the last eight in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Even carrying an 8-0 lead through to the second-leg Lyon refused to lie down and even went one better in Zurich, netting a whopping nine times to take their final aggregated score up to 17-0. Camille Abily fired the hosts ahead 18 minutes into the game before Caroline Seger doubled the advantage just two minutes later, Abily on hand to add a third with five minutes of the half left before Saki Kumagai added four just three minutes later.

Even after the break OL weren’t willing to take their foot off of the gas and the hosts were hit for three in a frantic four minute period just after the hour, substitute Claire Lavogez grabbing a two minute brace before Mylaine Tarrieu found a way past 20 year-old Nicole Studer. But there was still time for two more defenders to get in on the action as Wendie Renard notched the eighth before Corine Petit made it nine two minutes from time.

Rosengård navigated a potential banana-skin return leg against Slavia Praha, making light work of dispatching their opposition inside of twenty minutes, Ella Masar made it 4-1 on aggregate just seconds into the game before Gaëlle Enganamouit reminded everyone of her love for the competition as she fired two past Vitikova inside of two minutes. Prague refused to lie down and put up as solid fight but by then the damage had already been done, the Swedes just too good for them.

Carrying a vital away goal with them, Fortuna were in no mood to just sit back and see the match out and resumed their slog against the Italian heavyweights. Florentina Olar’s goal ten minutes before half-time ensuring that Brescia would need at least two after the restart.

It wasn’t to be for the visitors and Hjørring only increased their lead five minutes into the second-half through Camila Larsen, the same player putting the nails in the coffin to make it 4-0 after the hour. Raffaella Manieri’s late goal no more than a consolation for the travelling team.

For the second year running Barcelona have knocked Twente out at the round of 16 stage, the 4-0 scoreline a little harsh on the hosts who shared the chances evenly with their hosts, Sandra Panos in fine form to keep a clean-sheet throughout

The Dutch team already out of the competition by half-time after first-half goals from Marta Torrejon and Andressa Alves, their misery compounded after the break as Barbara Latorre and Ange Nguessan both got in on the action. The visitors worthy of their spot in the next round over the two legs, wayward finishing from the first leg forgotten in Holland.

Man City ensured at least a quarter-final spot in their debut UWCL season with a tight draw away to Brøndby, the game was a rather scrappy affair with neither side finding their best football. Just as they had in the first-leg, City improved after the break and for the Danes it became one-way traffic, Katrine Abel beaten with another fantastic goal; Toni Duggan’s screamer one that can’t be fully described and needs to be seen to be believed.

The goal was a jolt for the hosts who went from needing at least one to needing at least three, Nanna Christiansen attempted to start the come-back two minutes after the visitors had gone ahead, a strike from close range one of the four Karen Bardsley has conceded from open play this year. But it wasn’t to be for the Danes who never fell into their stride.

With a firm foot in the next round already, PSG made sure there was no doubt when they played host to Kazygurt, although the visiting team held firm for most of the first-half they were forced to go in at the break two goals down on the night. Shirley Cruz broke the deadlock with two minutes of the half left before 21 year-old Ouleymata Sarr made it two in first-half stoppage time. Charity Adule grabbed one back for the visitors a conciliation in France, PSG quick to reopen the lead as Marie-Laure Delie hit back just three minutes after BIIK had scored. Sarr pitching in with her second goal nine minutes later to seal a dominate victory, the hosts in control throughout.

Although better at home than they had been in Germany last week the Russians fell to the same scoreline at the hands of the Bavarians. Vivianne Miedema opened up the scoring at the end of the first-half before adding a second five minutes into the second-half – but not before Kseniya Kovalenko had been sent for an early bath, the midfielder’s challenge on Sara Däbritz enough to warrant the card. Reduced to ten but not willing to lay down, Rossiyanka continued to battle until the end, Däbritz’ 72 minute goal a body blow and Nora Holstad Berge’s injury time goal the final nail in the coffin. Another strong showing from Munich.

Already all but through, Wolfsburg were looking to make a statement at home but often struggled against a well-disciplined Eskilstuna defence, just when it looked like the breakthrough would never come Lara Dickenmann popped up at a corner to lash the ball beyond the reach of Britta Elsert Gynning. Utterly dominant but criminally unable to capitalise, it took a moment of slick flowing football for Wolfsburg to find their second, Zsanett Jakabfi thundering the ball past Gynning from two yards out. Even with 30 total shots the floodgates refused to open in Saxony, Vanessa Bernauer’s rocketed header five minutes from time enough to give the hosts a respectable scoreline.