Late equaliser hands Arsenal point in Old Trafford clash

14:25 - Mourinho's side pretty much dominated throughout, with chances from Mata and Martial before Mata's opener in the 68th minute. But it was Giroud's late effort which was the difference.

14:24 - Right at the death Arsenal have managed to snatch a draw, United will be leaving Old Trafford very unhappy.

FT - Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

92' - Xhaka booked and a dangerous free kick for United out wide.

90' - Four minutes added time.

89' - ARSENAL ARE BACK IN IT. The Gunner have been awful but managed to snatch a point with their first shot. Two subs combine as Oxlade-Chamberlain puts one into the area, and Giroud is allowed to run unmarked and put a bullet header into the net.

89' - GOAL Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

86' - The Gunners looking frustrated now with Ramsey picking up a yellow.

85' - Mata goes off for a ovation from the United fans, as his goal looks to be the difference as he makes way for Schneiderlin.

84' - Last sub from Wenger with Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for Jenkinson.

70' - Second sub of the afternoon for Arsenal with Coquelin coming off for Xhaka.

79' - Blind puts in a great ball after a short corner, it finds Rojo who is unmarked at the back post but he cant control the header.

77' - Ball in from Sanchez looks for Giroud coming in at the back post, but i goes out for a goal kick.

73' - First Arsenal change with Eleny coming off for Giroud to try and kick Arsenal into life.

68' - UNITED TAKE THE LEAD, It has been coming for the Red Devils. Pogba puts Herrera in on the byline, and he cuts it back for Mata who was making the late run before slotting it home. 1-0 United.

68' - GOAL Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal.

62' - First subs of the afternoon, with Wayne Rooney been brought on for Martial, and Blind been brought on for the booked Darmian.

60' - Hour gone and still nothing to show for it, Martial has the only real opportunituy of the second period but even that was tame. Still 0-0.

53' - Second half has picked up where the first left off, with neither side offering much, but it is United who having the better off the ball.

48' - Martial running at the Arsenal but it was a tame effort as it rolls straight into the arms of Cech.

46' - Second half underway at Old Trafford.

13:17 - Not a classic 45 minutes at Old Trafford. It did pick up towards the end with chances from Mata and Martial, but nothing to shout about from either side.

HT - Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal.

45' - Just the one added minute at Old Trafford.

40' - Herrera gets it out to Martial coming in from the wing, his curling effort is tipped over. He gets it from the subsequent corner on the edge but was straight at Cech.

38' - Eleny is the next to try one from distance, but it is well wide of the mark and it sums up the first half.

36' - CHANCE Mata does well to get his shot off and Cech does even better as he tips it just wide of the post.

34' - Martial puts it through for Valencia who puts it through Monreal's legs. The full-back goes down and appeals were waved away, turned out to be a good decision from Marriner.

30' - Half an hour gone and it has been a bore so far, no decent opportunity for either side so far ad Herrera blasts one over from 25 yards. 15 minutes to play.

24' - First booking for united with Matteo Darmian ending up in the book.

23' - Ball comes out to Coquelin on the edge of the area but it was well wide of the mark.

19' - Ball in from Rashford looking Martial in the middle but passes him by, been a pretty drab affair so far.

15' - First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Sanchez, for a harsh challenge on Herrera.

11' - Valencia burst up the flank and gets the bal in but it is defended well by the Gunners.

6' - Sanchez tries one from distance but Rojo deflects it wide of the mark. Gets flick on at corner but it was poor.

4' - Mata stands over the free-kick but it curls just wide of the far post.

3' - Positive start from Manchester United, with Marriner giving the free-kick in a dangerous position.

1' - And we are underway with United starting proceedings.

11:40 - The big boost for Wenger will be the return of Sanchez, there was some concern, but the Chilean is fit to start. There are three changes from the North London derby stalemate with; Carl Jenkinson, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey in for Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi.

11:36 - Jose Mourinho has made four changes from the 3-1 win over Swansea City with; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia in place of Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouanne Fellaini and Ashley Young.

11:33 - Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Ozil, Ramsey, Sanchez.

11:33 - Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Herrera, Martial, Rashford

11:31 - Domestic football makes a return with a bang ! Old enemies reunite with Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger clash once again, with different surroundings for the special one.

Arsenal got some revenge with their 3-0 thrashing of Louis van Gaal's side last October, but it was youngster Marcus Rashford who ran the show the last time these two met. A quick fire brace from the youngster on his league debut put United in the driving seat, before a goal from Danny Welbeck jangled nerves. However a third from Ander Herrera settled the contest, despite a late goal from Özil they held on for the 3-2 victory.

A lot has been reported on the clash between the two coaches, and it would be naive to not think that the record between them will be at the back of the heads of both coaches. Wenger has never defeated Mourinho in the Premier League in the 11 meetings between them, and United's record against Arsenal is equally impressive, with three defeats in their last 16 meetings in all competitions.

Wenger will be sweating over the fitness of talisman Sanchez, he scored twice for Chile midweek playing with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be assessed before deciding if he will play a part at Old Trafford. Hector Bellerin has been ruled out for a month after picking up a injury in the stalemate with Spurs, while the clash comes too soon for forward Santi Cazorla.

The big blow for Mourinho will be the absence of striker Ibrahimovic, with the Swede picking up his fifth yellow card in the victory over Bob Bradley's side. Defenders Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly will absent, while Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw face late races to prove their fitness. Captain Wayne Rooney is expected to play a part, after a controversial week for the 31-year-old, he will be looking to add the 11 goals he has scored against the Gunners in his career.

However they did suffer a minor blip before the international break, when they took on bitter North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. They went ahead through Kevin Wimmer's own goal, however a penalty from Harry Kane denied them the three points, but with their unbeaten run still intact, Wenger will hope that it continue in the North West.

Obstacles have come in the last few weeks, with close games against Burnley, Sunderland and Ludorgorets. Arsenal sides of the past would have found it difficult to grind out results in similar tight situations, but have managed to pick up all three points on the three occasions.

The Gunners have come on leaps and bounds since then, remaining unbeaten since that defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side, and have emerged once again as one of the contenders for the title. The fantastic form of both Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez is a major factor for their success, but it also down to what is seemingly a increase in mental stability.

Mourinho's side could face a tough test however, as Arsenal come to Old Trafford as one of the in-form sides in the league, and don't look to be letting up anytime soon. It looked to be same old story different season for Arsene Wenger's side, after opening day 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

However an electric first-half performance, with goals from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave them the comfortable 3-1 win over Swansea City, and considering their recent record against the Gunners optimism for three points on Saturday will be high.

It was a less than impressive on a personal level, receiving a ban and one-match touchline ban. United were under some pressure going into the international break, facing a potential banana skin in their trip to the Liberty Stadium.

The month of October was poor for the Red Devils, with the EFL Cup victory over Manchester City, and home leg against Fenerbahce been the only wins they managed in all competitions. October saw embarrassing defeats to both Chelsea and Fenerbahce, and less than impressive draws with Liverpool and Burnley.

Optimism was through the roof in Manchester after the arrival of Mourinho, and it only increased further with their summer dealings, including the world-record return of Paul Pogba to the Theatre of Dreams. However despite a solid start to the campaign, the Mourinho tenure has took a bit of a detour.

A old rivalry will reunite on Saturday afternoon, with Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger going head-to-head once again, but the two sides have had contrasting seasons so far.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of the lunchtime kick-off between bitter rivals Manchester United and Arsenal. Kick-off is set for 12:30 at Old Trafford.