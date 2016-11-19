Guardiola delighted as Yaya Toure fires City to victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Yaya Toure as the Ivorian fired the Blues to a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Toure, who seemed to have been left out in the cold by Guardiola as he arrived at the club in the summer, surprisingly reinstated the experienced midfielder to make his first Premier League appearance, and featured in City’s starting line-up at Selhurst Park.

And the decision proved well worth it as he struck twice to give City the victory which puts them level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Following the Ivorian’s return Guardiola said: “I am so happy for Yaya Toure because he’s a really nice guy. His weight is perfect now and there is no doubt about his quality. “

Despite stories circulating in recent months that Toure was looking to leave the club as well as damning words from his agent, often slating Guardiola for his treatment of the player, the City boss explained why he had to bring the 33-year-old back into the team.

He continued: “His quality and his personality are there to see- he can play many positions. We now have one more man that can help us achieve our targets this season."

Guardiola explained, “The last two months he was amazing in the training sessions. His behaviour was absolutely perfect. His teammates love him. He’s another guy who will help us with the rotation of the team.”

Toure gave the away side the lead in the 39th minute before Connor Wickham levelled the match mid-way through the second half.

And with City in need of a result the midfielder stepped up in the 83rd minute to tap in from close range past Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Guardiola happy to beat tough opponent

Guardiola admitted that he was happy with the result after a difficult match in the capital: “I know how difficult it is to come to Crystal Palace and to get a win."

He added, "I am still in the process of adapting to this league. Games are intensive; teams play consecutively but they have a lot of quality to.”