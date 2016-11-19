Juan Mata shares frustration after Arsenal steal late point at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Juan Mata has shared his frustration after the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Arsenal.

Hard to take

It was expected to be a tough contest at Old Trafford, but despite their dominance, there were few chances from Jose Mourinho's side, with Mata and Anthony Martial having chances in the first period.

They dominated in the second period, before the Spaniard opened the scoring in the 68th minute. It looked like that they might have secured the three points, but a late header from Oliver Giroud secured a point for Arsene Wenger's side, and Mata shared his frustration at dropping two points.

“We got a point but it feels very frustrating after the performance that everyone had," Mata told manutd.com. "We had chances to get the second goal to kill the game but we didn’t."

“We were really close to winning the game but this is the Premier League," he stated. "This is football and you know that every team fights until the end."

Mata added that "They did that and had one chance at the end of the game, Giroud with a great header, and we only get a point."

Scoring in the important games

Mata has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season, scoring the winning goal against Manchester City in the EFL Cup. It was no different here, as he made a late run into the area to get on the end of Ander Herrera's cut-back and but admitted that he wished it was a winning goal.

“It was a great run from Ander," he admitted. "He always chooses the right option when he arrives on the ball."

"I felt the ball was coming to me and I could finish first time," he said. "I would have been more happy if it was the goal that meant three points."

Mata concluded: “I always feel really privileged to play in these kinds of games and score goals in front of the fans at Old Trafford, so we need to try to do it more.”

Manchester United will take on Feyenoord in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 24 with kick-off at 8:05pm BST.