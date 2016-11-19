Victor Anichebe says Sunderland must 'continue to climb' the Premier League table

Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe has said that the club must "continue to climb" the Premier League table, and ensure that they do not let their hard-earned win at Bournemouth go to waste.

Powerful striker stresses that it is still early on in the season

Anichebe scored his first goal for the Black Cats at the Vitality Stadium two weeks ago and won the penalty for Jermain Defoe's winner, in what was a man of the match performance from the Nigerian.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Anichebe insisted that he and his teammates must "continue to work hard" in order to "carry on what we started at Bournemouth".

The 28-year-old said that "it shouldn't be possible" for a club such as Sunderland to lie rock bottom of the Premier League table, but with five points from ten games that is where the club find themselves once again as they look to escape the threat of relegation for another season.

Despite their perilous position however Anichebe insisted "I don't really look at the table" and reminded fans that "it is still early" and that as long as the team "look to do well in every game" then they will be comfortably safe come the end of the season.

Nigerian admits crunch clash against fellow strugglers will be a battle

"We just have to concentrate on our performances", said the former Everton man, who will be hoping that his impressive performance against Bournemouth has earned him a starting berth alongside Defoe once again later this afternoon.

The six-foot-two forward is certainly not resting on his laurels ahead of the crucial clash against Hull however, as he is well aware that "they are fighting as well" after the Tigers have found themselves in a similar position to their hosts despite enjoying a successful first few games this season.

Anichebe admitted that it is "important to turn the home form around", with just one of Sunderland's five points coming at home so far this season in a draw against West Brom.