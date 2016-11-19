Everton 1-1 Swansea City: Swans' player ratings as Bradley's side slip to bottom

Swansea City took the lead through Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty. He won it himself, combining with Modou Barrow, before beating two defenders which forced Phil Jagielka to foul him before the forward could shoot at goal.

Seamus Coleman scored the equaliser for the home side. His header floated over Lukasz Fabianski after Everton piled on late pressure.

The result sees Bob Bradley’s men slip to bottom of the table as Sunderland won against Hull this afternoon. The American boss made eight changes to the side for this game.

Defence unable to hold on

Lukasz Fabianski - 7 - Made a few very smart saves to deny Everton, and in particular Yannick Bolasie just before half time. The winger was in acres of space inside the area, but Fabianski spread himself well to block the Congo international’s shot. There was very little he could do to stop the goal either.

Kyle Naughton - 6 - It’s the same story every time Kyle Naughton plays. He’s a good passer, great when Swansea are in possession but his defending can let the team down.

Federico Fernandez - 6 - Returned to the side in place of Mike van der Hoorn, who has been poor bar the draw against Watford. There were plenty of occasions where Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley found space inside Swansea’s box, where Federico Fernandez should have done much better.

Jordi Amat - 7 - Back in the team in place of Alfie Mawson, who has been unlucky despite general good play in his first few Premier League games. Jordi Amat nearly scored after 20 minutes, connecting with a Sigurdsson corner but the defender put too much on his header and the attempt sailed just over the bar. Amat generally played quite well, and should retain his place in the side next week.

Neil Taylor - 6 - Wasn’t involved on offense, and neither was Aaron Lennon for the opposition side, making his job very easy for the afternoon.

Improved midfield

Jack Cork - 6 - The most advanced of the midfield trio, but wasn’t involved as much in the game as he would have liked. At some point there has to be questions over the whereabouts of the real Jack Cork, because there’s been a completely different one playing this season to the last.

Jay Fulton - 7 - Involved due to Leon Britton’s injury, but young Jay Fulton came into the team and played well. There’s a few talented youngsters in Swansea’s ranks now, with Fulton, Mawson, Stephen Kingsley and Dan James. Which Bradley must be delighted about.

Leroy Fer - 7 - The Dutchman works best in a three-man midfield, where he can play in numerous roles in the same match. He wasn’t involved a great deal today though, with Cork being the most offensive player of the three in midfield. He looked better defensively than he has so far in his Swansea career though, and it was a key part in Swansea getting a draw.

Forwards active

Modou Barrow - 7 - Barrow looked very positive when Swansea were on the ball, and also did his job defensively, stepping into midfield to help with the defensive workload, which isn’t something we’ve seen before from the Gambian. He also linked well with Sigurdsson, which is key to Swansea’s offensive plan and evident as it lead to winning a penalty.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 - Playing in a false-nine role, which he has done before, and excelled in it. Sigurdsson’s versatility has been useful to Bradley so far, and the Icelandic international was still running the show when Swansea were in possession. He also did great to win the penalty, beating two Everton challenges before he was tripped for the spot kick, which he dispatched himself.

Wayne Routledge - 5 - Routledge looked isolated on the left flank, his teammates rarely found him and he struggled to contain Coleman defensively. Which has been a running theme for Routledge this season.

Substitutes

Nathan Dyer - 6 - Back in action after being sidelined for two months with an ankle injury, Nathan Dyer was subbed on for Barrow with 10 minutes left in the game. The majority of his spell on the pitch was spent defending, and he performed fairly well as Everton pushed for an equaliser.

Ki Sung-Yeung - 6 - Subbed on for Fulton with five minutes to go, and also spent the majority of his time on the field defending.