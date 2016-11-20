Manchester United "the unluckiest team in the Premier League," says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho branded his Manchester United side the unluckiest team in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United dominated the whole game against the Gunners and were well on their way to winning the match when Juan Mata opened the scoring in the 69th minute of the match but Oliver Giroud scored in the 89th minute with Arsenal's only attempt on target.

Mourinho bemoans his team's luck

The result meant that United have now drawn their last three league games at home and languish in sixth position but Mourinho feels his side are not getting the luck their performances deserves

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho said, "we are the unluckiest team in the Premier League," as everything the team is doing in recent matches just isn't paying off in wins.

The United boss added that "in the last three matches at home" the team should have won every game convincingly but all ended in a draw. "I think we are the unluckiest team," Mourinho said.

Mourinho went on to say that the good thing is that "the team is playing well, the team is working really well," and if they keep performing to this kind of standard in every game the wins will start to come sooner rather than later.

Mourinho felt Arsenal played negatively

Against Arsenal especially who were on a good run coming into the game, Mourinho felt his team were more than worthy of the three points and he hailed how well Arsenal defended during the game to keep United to only one goal.

Mourinho said "we were the best team by far," during the game as the team tried to win the game at all costs unlike Arsenal and Mourinho added "I don't want to say they didn't want to win," but during the game "they had no chances to win the game," which showed that they were happy with a point.

The United boss continued to say that "when we had the ball we were very comfortable," and were barely challenged during the game but he moaned about how the team "had chances to kill the game."

Mourinho recalled the "Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba situations," to get the second goal but it didn't happen and the team were punished.