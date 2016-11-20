Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney calls for respect after drinking controversy

Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has criticised the English media and has asked for respect after the skipper was pictured drunk at 5am following England's 3-0 win over Scotland.

'I am not done yet'

Pictures emerged in the national press over the last week of the 31-year-old at a wedding looking worse for wear while donning England attire. The picture was taken in the early hours of Saturday morning, hours after their win over Gordon Strachan's side.

Rooney has since apologised for the pictures, but it has been a hot topic for the last week. Rooney made a substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal, and after the stalemate, Rooney gave his opinion on the press coverage of the last week.

"It feels as if the media are trying to write my obituary and I won't let that happen," proclaimed Rooney. "I love playing for my country and I am proud of my achievements to date - but I have not finished yet."

Everyone is entitled to privacy

Opinions have been split on the whole situation, but there has been supporting high places for Rooney. One of them is Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who said that every player is entitled to a private life.

“There’s never a time now that is private when a player is in public,” Guardiola told The Guardian. "I was lucky there were no pictures."

“I won’t comment on the private lives of others because I don’t like it when people comment on my private life," he stated. "But when I was an international I sometimes had a drink. When you drink, you are the one responsible."

"I don’t think the association has to be responsible," the manager added. "We are people, we are old enough to take responsibility."

Guardiola concluded: "Everyone is entitled to a private life so we have to respect what other people do.”

Manchester United will take on Feyenoord in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 24 with kick-off at 20:05pm BST.