David Moyes hails star men Jordan Pickford and Victor Anichebe after Sunderland's first home win

Sunderland recorded their first home win of the 2016/17 Premier League season yesterday afternoon as Jermain Defoe's 150th Premier League goal and a Victor Anichebe brace helped the Black Cats to a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Hull City.

Sunderland boss hails the performance of his former Everton colleague

Moyes was full of praise for the Nigerian striker in his post-match press conference, telling the media that he was "immense" and "probably even better than he was at Bournemouth."

Anichebe's double makes it three goals in his last two matches, and that golden touch in the final third is something that Moyes says makes him a "terrific player". As his manager made clear, the important thing now is "to keep him fit", and with his team-mates seemingly suffering from injury problems on a regular basis it wouldn't be unreasonable to say that the Wearsiders cannot afford to lose their in-form forward.

Moyes says Pickford has set high standards for himself

Anichebe was not the only man that received a special mention during Moyes' press conference, however, with the Scotsman lavishing praise upon Jordan Pickford after he made several impressive saves to keep his first top-flight clean sheet.

"I thought he was just about average today!" said the Sunderland boss, who also added that performances of the ilk that Pickford turned in yesterday afternoon are now "just what I expect from him."

Moyes went on to say that his young keeper's performances since the injury to Vito Mannone have been "unbelievable" and that the Black Cats "needed him today as much as we needed the two centre-forwards."

Now that his side have two back-to-back victories under their belt, Moyes has stressed the need for win "number three" and went on to say that he does not want his men to become "detached" by reverting to their losing habits.

The Black Cats face a trip to Anfield in their next match, where they will face Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool side in what will likely be their toughest test of the season so far.