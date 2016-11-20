Sunderland's Jordan Pickford will be a top keeper, insists David Moyes

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has insisted that Jordan Pickford will be a top keeper after another brilliant performance in their 3-0 win over Hull City.

Vital to the side

Pickford has long been touted as a talent on Wearside, and the Washington-born 'keeper has been given his opportunity this season due to an injury suffered by usual number one, Vito Mannone.

The 22-year-old showed his talent once again in their second consecutive win against Mike Phelan's side. Goals from Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe secured the win, but Pickford was heavily involved with a number of good saves, and Moyes praised his young keeper after the win.

"Jordan was just what I expected from him," Moyes told the Sunderland Echo. "Some of the saves he's made in the last two games have been unbelievable and we've needed them."

"We've needed him [against Hull] as much we've needed the two centre-forwards," the Scotsman stated. "If he keeps growing and doing the things he should do, working in the gym, keeping his diet correct I think there's a top keeper in there, I really do."

Keep getting better and better

The 22-year-old has come on leaps and bounds throughout the campaign, with his efforts earning him his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England side, and Pickford insisted that he will get better with time.

"I always say to myself every level I have been on, the more games I play, the better I'll get," said Pickford. "I'm a keeper, I'm young, but I believe I am good enough as well."

"So I have just got to keep working hard in training and hopefully keep putting the performances in on a Saturday," said the 22-year-old. "It's been a good couple of weeks for me and the team, getting the first win at Bournemouth then back-to-back against Hull and the clean sheet."

"We couldn't ask for much more really," Pickford concluded. "I had a good week away with the England lads as well, a good learning experience to get a good feel of it."

Sunderland AFC will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, November 26 with kick-off at 3pm BST.