Watford 2-1 Leicester City: What did we learn?

Early goals from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra were enough to see Watford bounce back from their humiliation at Anfield and pick up their third win in five against the faltering champions, Leicester City. But what did we learn from the encounter at Vicarage Road?

Watford didn’t miss Odion Ighalo

Walter Mazzari decided to leave Odion Ighalo out against the champions and although many hornets fans felt it was long overdue, it was somewhat of a risk for the Italian to leave out his sides top scorer in premier league history.

This risk certainly reaped the rewards as Watford looked rejuvenated from the outset as Pereyra enjoyed his free role behind skipper Troy Deeney and Leicester looked shell-shocked in the opening exchanges. Ighalo’s finishing ability can’t be questioned but his partnership with Deeney has stagnated and this experiment from Mazzari showed that Watford have a plan B in attack, and it is capable of delivering.

Roberto Pereyra is going to be vital if Watford are to continue progressing

The Argentine international was given the freedom to play behind Deeney and drift wide when the situation dictated. His wonderful work for the first goal, followed by his sensational strike for the second showed that he could be the creative spark Watford have been crying out for.

He provides the link between midfield and attack that has frequently been missing for the hornets and he has certainly caught the eye in just the short time he’s been at the club. Right now, his £13-million-pound transfer fee is looking like an absolute bargain.

Troy Deeney provides so much more than just goals

The Hornets' skipper failed to reach his century of goals for the club and his wait for that accolade goes on. However, the talismanic striker gave a typically gutsy performance which showed his importance to everything Watford do.

Although chances were at a premium for him, his work rate and determination to make the foxes backline work for every ball saw him applauded off when he was substituted a minute from time. He gave everything and never stopped working for his side as he led them to a well-earned victory.