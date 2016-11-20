West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Preview: Two teams both look for successive Premier League wins

West Bromwich Albion will look to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in almost 11 months, as Burnley travel to The Hawthorns on Monday evening.

The Baggies earned a deserved three points versus holder Leicester City before the international break, as Matt Phillips scored his first goal for the club at the King Power Stadium a fortnight ago.

Both sides seek successive wins

Tony Pulis' men have not won successive league outings since January, when West Brom took a maximum six points at home versus Stoke City and relegated Newcastle United.

Monday's visitors also seek a second straight domestic win, after substitute Ashley Barnes' 94th minute winner versus Crystal Palace at Turf Moor last time out.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three, including a goalless draw versus Manchester United at Old Trafford, courtesy of Tom Heaton's goalkeeping heroics.

No home win since Septmeber

Notions of The Hawthorns as a fortress have faded in recent years and this campaign is no exception. West Brom are without a win in the West Midlands since mid-September, when new signing Nacer Chadli starred in a 4-2 victory over Slaven Bilic's West Ham United.

Sean Dyche's side have suffered from travel sickness this season however, losing three of four away league games and have scored just once away from Lancashire.

Baggies unbeaten in top flight

As two of the football league's oldest clubs, Both West Brom and Burnley have met just twice in the Premier League - two seasons ago.

The Baggies are unbeaten versus the visitors and thumped the Lancashire side 4-0 back in Septmeber 2014.

The last time the sides met back in February of last year, when Tony Pulis manufactured an away comeback from 2-0 down, courtesy of goals from Chris Brunt and Brown Ideye.

Team News

West Brom are sweating on the fitness of three key player ahead of the visit of Burnley.

Both striker Salomon Rondon and defender Jonas Olsson are struggling with a hamstring injuries and will be assessed late on.

Midfielder Nacer Chadli is also a doubt with a knee issue.

Burnley have an almost full squad to select from. Full-back Stephen Ward is the only doubt for The Clarets' trip to The Hawthorns - also with a hamstring complaint.

Sean Dyche may recall Ashley Barnes to the starting XI after scoring the winner at Selhurst Park a fornight ago