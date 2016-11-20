W-League - Week 3 Review: The Jets, Sydney FC & Melbourne City top the table

As the W-League enters it's third round of fixtures, Newcastle Jets narrowly edge ahead of the top three by virtue of goal difference. While, Western Sydney Wanderers, Canberra United and Sydney FC all picked up victories this weekend.

Nielsen produces the goods for Western Sydney Wanderers

A late winner from Paige Nielsen was enough to give Western Sydney Wanderers the edge over Adelaide United and their first win of the season.

Katie Stengel grabbed the opener for the Red & Black in the 60th minute, the striker dinked the ball past a defender before striking in to the bottom corner to score her first Westfields W-League goal.

However, only moments later a lapse in concentration in the Wanderers back line allowed Adriana Jones to capitalise on the loose ball to slot home for Adelaide's equaliser.

As both teams looked for the winner the game opened up and numerous opportunities arose, but with little over five minutes left on the clock Nielsen came up with the goods - an impressive first touch beat the United defence and allowed the forward to pick her spot on goal.

The victory takes Western Sydney Wanderers within one point of the top four and sends them into the next match against Brisbane Roar with a new found confidence after bagging their first three points of the season.

Jets bag the three points in an injury-plagued affair

A 3,650 strong crowd turned out to watch Newcastle Jets defeat Perth Glory 1-0 in the first game of the weekend at the Mcdonald Jones Stadium.

The Jets home opener saw them continue on from the impressive victory against Melbourne Victory last weekend with a win against the Glory, but the first half started on a sour note as injuries for both teams caused lengthy delays and hampered the rhythm of the game considerably.

Jets' Kelsey Wys was the first substitution, the keeper fell awkwardly on her ankle following a routine save and was forced to leave play. Wys is currently on-loan from NWSL side Washington Spirit with whom she led to the Championship final after a string of fine performances, which kept Canadian starting keeper Stephanie Labbe out of the side following her break for the Olympics. This is a major blow for the Jets and having under gone an MRI, the 'keeper has revealed she will miss the rest of the W-League season.

The intervals continued before half-time with an injury to Glory midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo.

Despite several efforts from Perth's star striker Sam Kerr, the Jets broke the deadlock after the break. A cross from Jenna Kingsley saw Jen Hoy taken down in the area, Hoy dispatched the resulting penalty to send Craig Deans' team to the top of the table.

Sydney FC head to the top

Back-to-back wins for Sydney FC keeps their place intact at the top table alongside the Jets and Melbourne City, after a 2-1 triumph over Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

The Sky Blues broke the deadlock early in the first half courtesy of Alanna Kennedy, her 20-yard free-kick struck the crossbar before flying past a stretching Bianca Henninger in the Victory goal.

And, Daniel Barrett's side doubled the lead ten minutes before half-time as Georgia Yeoman-Dale's cutback found it's way to Remy Siemsen for an easy tap-in to increase the advantage.

City managed to pull a goal back via Natasha Dowie, who slotted home from Laura Spiranovic throw-in to score her third goal in as many matches, but it just wasn't enough to take any points away from the Lakeside Stadium.

Canberra United have the edge against the Roar

Canberra travelled to the AJ Kelly Field on Sunday and left with a well-earned three points after edging their old rivals Brisbane Roar in a tight-affair in the third round of competitive fixtures.

Ashleigh Sykes grabbed the solitary goal for United in the 54th minute in a game which saw one their bright sparks Jasmyne Spencer carried from the field with a bad ankle injury.

The result sees Canberra move off the bottom of the table into sixth place ahead of their match at home to lead leaders Newcastle Jets next week. The Roar will travel to the Marconi Stadium to face Western Sydney Wanderers.