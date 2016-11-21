Jack Wilshere still on AC Milan's radar

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere is beginning to accept that his future doesn't lie at the Emirates and sealing a move way from Arsenal would make sense, reports the Daily Star.

The Arsenal loanee is undergoing what can well be dubbed as a reinvigoration at the Vitality Stadium, after having joined the Cherries from the Gunners but just missing out on a call-up for the England national squad. The resurgence at Bournemouth has brought him back in the frame of selection for the Three Lions.

Milan eye Wilshere

On deadline day this summer, the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace, AS Roma and AC Milan were interested in acquiring Wilshere's services, before he sealed a move to Eddie Howe's side.

Seemingly, Milan haven't given up the chase as yet, as Wilshere enters the last year of his current contract, with hardly any signs of him renewing his deal at the Emirates, evident as things stand.

Impressive season for Wilshere

Milan were recently held to a 2-2 draw at San Siro by rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina and currently lie as high as third in the table, as they look for resurgence of their own under new manager Vincenzo Montella.

The Englishman has succeeded in making nine Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season and his impressive showings have helped him earn a return to the England national side.

Wilshere was selected after Tottenham's Dele Alli was ruled out from action due to an injury, but couldn't feature in a single game as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-0 win over Scotland and were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by former World Champions Spain.

Unlike Wilshere, who ended up moving to Bournemouth rather than sealing a move to Italy, Joe Hart was snapped up by Torino on a season-long loan. The Manchester City loanee man's performances would certainly encourage Wilshere to seal a move to the Serie A when the opportunity arises.